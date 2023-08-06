On Sunday, August 6, 2023, a group of Ghanaian travellers challenged the status quo, making history in the process

Elleven brave men and one courageous woman dared to drive from Accra, Ghana, across two continents and several cities into London, United Kingdom

The Wanderlust Ghana team has successfully entered the United Kingdom as the whole world watched

Wanderlust Ghana, the famous Accra-to-London-by-road tripper group, has successfully driven across twelve major cities through two continents over sixteen days.

The team reportedly started their journey from Accra on Saturday, July 22, 2023, heading towards the Bbrong Ahafo Region, where they crossed over into Bouake in Côte d'Ivoire using the border at Gonokrom near Dormaa Ahenkro.

Once in Ivory Coast, they headed towards Mali, hoping to cross into Senegal.

And from Senegal, they entered Northern Africa through Mauritania and then Morroco.

After a long drive, the Wanderlust team entered Spain through the Tangier to Algeciras ferry point, after which they rested in Valencia.

The group continued their journey through Monaco, Lake Como, Frankfurt, Amsterdam and finally into France. And from there, they made

Accra-to-London team reveals why Ghanaian automobile brand Kantanka was not part of their convoy

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported why the world would not see local carmakers Kantanka brand as part of the historic journey from Accra to London by road.

According to the leader of Wanderlust Ghana, Kwabena Peprah, the team's initial plan was to go for made-in-Ghana products and services for their trips.

But local businesses turned them down, including Kantanka CEO, who refused to have a meeting with them.

Peeps react to reason Ghanaian brand Kantanka Automobile did not feature in Wanderlust's iconic journey

Ghanaians were very disappointed in the lack of local business participation in the history-making journey that has received international recognition.

Kweku Delali Cyril commented:

Man didn’t want to put his brand to that kinda test with so much publicity. The outcome could be dire.

Derek Asa-Akuffo commented:

Not everyone will believe in your dream, and that's okay. They probably regret it, and that's enough. What if they signed on and their car didn't make it, maybe not even for mechanical reasons? Everyone is responsible for their decisions. Anyway, all the best to the Wanderlust team, especially the lady you've made us all proud.

Vawulence-King DeLa Unconquerable-Spiritual Validator

Many people have concluded negatively without hearing the side of Kantanka Group. See how fellow bläckk people are running their fellow down without listening to both sides. Eeeii.

Kwaku Snr commented:

Maybe Kantanka Cars can’t go on such journeys, and that will be the only reason I see to be fit for not joining. Otherwise, they shouldn’t be going on National Television and asking for Ghanaian support.

