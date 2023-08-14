Ernest, a young man, took a courageous step by involving campus YouTuber Sharkboy in a loyalty test for his girlfriend

The girlfriend, amidst a crowd of onlookers, confidently mentioned Ernest's name when questioned by Sharkboy, affirming her commitment

The heartwarming video has sparked social media discussions and admiration for the couple's bond

PAY ATTENTION: Be the first to follow YEN.com.gh on Threads! Click here!

A bold Ghanaian young man named Ernest embarked on a leap of faith by enlisting the assistance of the famous campus YouTuber Sharkboy in a unique loyalty test for his girlfriend.

The tension was palpable as Ernest nervously watched while Sharkboy called his girlfriend and questioned her about their relationship.

Much to Ernest's delight and the crowd's excitement, his girlfriend confidently mentioned his name as the sole person she was dating, sparking cheers and admiration from the onlookers.

A girl correctly mentions her boyfriend's name in loyalty test Photo credit: @gabthesharkboy

Source: TikTok

What Ghanaians are saying about the girl who mentioned her man's name in loyalty test

The heartwarming video has triggered lively discussions on social media platforms. Check out some of the reactions YEN.com.gh gathered below:

ISAAC AMOATENG ❤ stated:

Is The Herrr Adwoa For Me I Laugh Tear....I Want To Watch It Again Please Like My Comment

user8253985865782 commented:

yh cuz I no some dating two guy but their name are de some

nanaabasika650sika mentioned:

even if I'm not the one I will just say yes to collect the money and gohw3 will I eat love then fight my battle at the backstage

Watch the video below:

Young Ghanaian girl finds out boyfriend has broken up with her in a loyalty test

Meanwhile, a young Ghanaian lady was so certain her boyfriend would mention her name as his partner but ended up disappointed as he called someone else as his girlfriend.

In a video shared by @dappyluffa on TikTok, the lady called Comfort said she was sure her boyfriend named Richmond would mention her name when asked who he was dating.

Ghanaian mechanic cries as girlfriend denies him in loyalty test

In another story, a video of how a young man, who is a mechanic, was left disappointed after his girlfriend denied him in a loyalty test has gone viral

The mechanic stated that he had spent a lot of money on the young lady, only for her to betray his love

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh