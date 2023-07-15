Osanju, a young man, was featured on Nana Ama McBrown's Onua Show Time show and was cheered on by his home boys who watched from home

In a video, the excited friends were by the roadside in their numbers as they watched Osanju on TV

Osanju, who had gone viral on TikTok months ago after he expressed his admiration for McBrown, finally got to meet her for the first time

Osanju, a young man whose TikTok videos captured the hearts of many, recently made a remarkable appearance on Nana Ama McBrown's renowned television show, Onua Show Time. The beautiful moment was further amplified by the overwhelming support from Osanju's close friends, who cheered him on from home.

Just months ago, Osanju's admiration for the talented host, Nana Ama McBrown, propelled him into the spotlight on the popular social media platform TikTok. His love for McBrown made him go viral.

After witnessing the immense online buzz surrounding Osanju's videos, McBrown took notice and graciously extended an invitation for him to appear on her renowned television program. Osanju's dream of meeting his idol was finally coming true, and the anticipation was palpable.

As the highly anticipated episode aired, Osanju's loyal friends eagerly gathered by the roadside to catch a glimpse of their friend on the small screen. With their eyes fixed on the television, they expressed excitement and cheered for their friends.

Social media users react to the beautiful moment

Kyer3 s3 he made an announcement that he is coming live on tv

McLyrics commented:

Chale the love your boys dey give you is more than black stars LOVE

Lady Ama wrote:

Are black stars playing? Because eiiii. I love this for you

Osanju meets McBrown

In a related story, Nana Ama McBrown, in an adorable video, met her viral fan Osanju for the first time, and the young man was left speechless.

Osanju became popular on TikTok after he expressed how much she loved the actress and how much he crushed on her since childhood.

McBrown welcomed Osanju with open arms and joy, which left him mesmerised and lost for words, staring at the actress blankly as she held his hands.

