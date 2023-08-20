Joseph Ofori is a Ghanaian who has travelled to Germany to seek greener pastures and also make a living

However, unlike several other Ghanaians who relocate from Ghana and do not plan to come back home fully, Joseph hopes to return

He said he had some objectives before travelling to Germany from Ghana, and once they were met, he would resettle in his homeland

A Ghanaian living in Germany said he would come back to Ghana when he gets what he went to the European country for,

Joseph Ofori said he would eventually return to Ghana to live happily with his wife and children.

Speaking to DJ Nyaami on SVTV Africa, Joseph said he would prefer life in Ghana with a good job than to stay in Germany.

A collage of Joseph Ofori Speaking to DJ Nyaami Photo credit: SVTV Africa Source: YouTube

Source: Youtube

“Life at home is better. You only need a good job and to also manage your money well."

“Life is all about determination. I have a good life here but have not decided to live here. I know and have reasons for coming. So I will return after I fulfill my plans," Joseph added.

He indicated that even though he can file documentation for his wife to join him in Germany, he has decided not to do it because of his intentions to resettle in Ghana.

"I can file for my wife to join me here, but I have plans. She can visit me anytime. ,” Joseph said.

In search of a better life, Joseph traveled from Libya to Europe. His dream, nevertheless, was to accomplish a task and go back to Ghana, his native country, rather than live abroad.

Joseph described how he arrived in Germany without proper documentation after travelling from Libya to Italy. The young man claimed that he spent roughly $1200 on this journey, and had he not arrived in Europe, he would have accepted his fate.

While Joseph wants to return to Ghana, another Ghanaian living in Japan called George Boateng said even if he dies, his body should not be returned to Ghana.

Watch the full interview below:

Ghanaian woman in Germany regrets building in Ghana

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a German-based Ghanaian woman said she regretted putting up a property in Ghana while she was still in Europe.

Kate Abla Dzifa said it was financially stressful to build in Ghana while living and surviving in Germany.

She believed it would have been prudent to invest the money used for building in Ghana in a property in Germany.

Woman said she is proud to be living with a disability in Germany

Meanwhile, another Ghanaian woman in Germany said she is happy to live with a disability in Germany since the state takes care of her.

She explained that persons living with disability have a disability card, which serves two purposes: "The first one, you can drive with this card to any part of Germany free of charge. Also, you are given priority anytime you are in a queue."

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh