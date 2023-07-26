A video of a woman opening up on living in Germany as a person with disability has gone viral

The woman revealed that people with disability are given a lot of priority, especially when they are in public

She added that the state also gives her money as an allowance due to her condition

A Ghanaian woman has publicly admitted that she is happy living in Germany, especially as a person with disability.

In the video, which was sighted by YEN.com.gh on the TikTok page of @justasknanci, the woman confessed that her status as a person with disability gives her access to many benefits.

Woman admits she is happy to be living in Germany Photo credit:@justasknanci/TikTok

Source: TikTok

Delving into detail, she explained that persons living with disability have a disability card, which actually serves two purposes.

"The first one, you can drive with this card to any part of Germany free of charge. Also you are given priority anytime you are in a queue."

The woman, who seemed visibly excited throughout the interview, added that she also receives allowances from the government.

"They assume that because of your situation, you will ask people to run errands for you, and you have to give them money. So they your send you something for that," she said laughing.

Video of a person with disability working as a traffic warden

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a young Ghanaian man sparked reactions after a video of him surfaced online.

The post, sighted by YEN.com.gh on the Twitter timeline of Ghanaian comedian DKB Ghana, had the disabled man in a wheelchair busily pushing himself in the middle of the road and directing traffic.

Disabled lady shows off nice dance moves

In similar news, a young girl is trending after a video of her dancing went viral.

In the TikTok video, the young amputee lady, who wore a yellow top and ash shorts, was filmed dancing in the midst of her peers who were also persons with disability.

The lady proved she was a good dancer despite her disability as she moved her body in sync with the high-tempo tune.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh