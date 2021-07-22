A man from Ghana named George Boateng who moved to Japan with his family has said he will never return to the country

In an interview with Chris Vincent, George said he does not want even his body to be brought back to Ghana when he dies

YEN.com.gh has gathered some interesting comments from Ghanaians on George's assertion

George Boateng, a man from Ghana who now resides in Japan has made some profound comments after he was asked in a live interview if he will ever return to his home country.

Chris Vincent, who interviewed the gentleman, and shared a snippet of the video on his personal Facebook handle which has gotten a lot of Ghanaians pouring out their opinions.

According to George Boateng, he is having a really good time in Japan with his family and nothing at all will make him leave to come back and stay in Ghana.

Watch the video below:

He indicated that the main reason for his decision is that Japanese care about human life and even that of animals compared to what happens in Ghana.

"God helped me to get here. What am I going to do back in Ghana? Here, we are well taken care of. In Japan here, even dogs are sent to the hospital in ambulance. I will never go back to Ghana. Even if I die, I don't want my body to be sent back to Ghana," he said:

George also added that Japan is so developed that even a cemetery there is more beautiful than Ghana's presidential palace.

In his own words:

A cemetery in Japan is more beautiful than Jubilee House

George Boateng: Ghanaian who travelled to Japan in an interview with Chris Vincent Credit: Chris Vincent

Source: Facebook

Reactions from Ghanaians

Below are what social media users in Ghana had to say about George Boateng's comments:

King Dennis mentioned:

Chris I can boldly tell you that even Europeans are some decades behind the Japanese in terms of infrastructure n many things.. you can be there and see it yourself

Naakor Ashong indicated:

Ghana is a peaceful country but you need to work hard not one job oo before you can survive here. Sometimes I ask myself those who are not working how are do they manage to survive in this system? Hmmmm....I pray everyone get something to do

