Bismark Opoku is a Ghanaian who moved to the United States of America to seek a more comfortable life and better job opportunities

However, his early years in America often saw him ill and visiting the hospital for medical attention

In one of such visits, Bismark claims he died and came back to life, which got some nurses on duty scared

A Ghanaian man living in the United States of America has recounted how he came back to life after reportedly dying in a hospital.

Bismark Opoku said he had fallen ill a few times and visited the hospital, as he was having challenges with his eyes.

"I had to leave the US Army because of my challenges with my eyesight. I decided to start life afresh by using my nursing background. I wanted to further my education, but I needed money. So I started home care."

Bismark said when he resurrected, the doctor told him he suffered from a sudden blockage in his heart Photo credit: SVTV Africa Source: YouTube

The young Ghanaian said one day, he felt chest pains and nearly collapsed.

"I called an ambulance, which took me to the Emergency Room. The doctors initially thought it was the weather and suspected pneumonia. About six doctors kept guessing, but one doctor said they should let me do an MRI test. Immediately they put me in the machine the doctor started screaming for them to get me out. They wheeled me in speed to the ICU."

In an interview with SVTV Africa, Bismark said while they were wheeling him to the ICU, he lost consciousness. The doctor later told him that he suffered from a sudden blockage in his pulmonary.

"I woke up but could still see my body on the bed. However, I did not feel the pain I was feeling before I came to the Emergency room. I later went to lie by my body on the bed again and shouted for the nurse."

Two nurses came to the room, and when they saw Bismark sitting up, they started running. He did not know why they were running, but when other doctors and nurses came, they told him everything that had happened.

"They told me I died on the way to the ICU. They had put me in a room where they keep dead bodies until they speak to a relation and take the person to the morgue. They were only waiting for someone to call me, so they inform the person of my death and take me to the morgue. But I woke up."

Bismark said when he recounted what he saw to the doctor, he told him he needed to return to Ghana to see his mother. The doctor paid for his plane ticket to Ghana and later returned to his base in America.

Bismark Opoku said he will choose America over his mother and wife

Meanwhile, Bismark said that he would pick the USA over the two most important women in his life, even on their deathbeds.

He gave reasons and added that his wife was aware of his stance.

"I always tell my wife that I'd choose America if they ask me to choose between her and America. Because she can remarry, but maybe I would not get the opportunity to come to America again."

