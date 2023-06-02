A Ghanaian woman living in Germany has explained why she regrets building a house in Ghana while living abroad

Kate Afla Dzifa says it is not financially prudent to build a house in Ghana while renting in Germany

She explained that she spends less than two weeks in the house each time she is in Ghana because she is always on the move

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

A Ghanaian woman living in Germany, Kate Afla Dzifa, says she regrets putting up a house in Ghana while still living in the European country.

Kate explained that it was financially stressful to build in Ghana while living and surviving in Germany.

She said she should have invested the money used for building in Ghana in a property in Germany, where she lives most of the time.

Kate said she should have bought a house in Germany with the money she used in building in Ghana Photo credit: SVTV Africa

Source: Youtube

In her explanation, she said:

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

“Owning a property in Ghana is what makes us feel we have also achieved something. Even though we don’t live in the property. For me, I regret building a house in Ghana because I want to live comfortably in Germany. Also, when I come to Ghana, I don’t sleep in my house for two weeks. I am always on the road and sometimes, I sleep out of my house. I should have used that money to buy a property in Germany so my children will benefit.

“I understand that sometimes we need to build houses for our families back home but we are killing ourselves by living two lives. It is hard for anybody to save 500 euros. Yet, we try to meet the demands of our family back in Ghana that is why they don’t believe us when we say we don’t have money,” Kate added.

How Kate Dzifa went to Germany

She said in the interview with SVTV Africa that she was sponsored to travel from Ghana to Germany in 2006 by the Catholic Church. The 20-year-old girl at the time stayed in Germany for one year and returned to Ghana in 2007.

She planned to attend a nursing school upon her return but could not gain admission because the school was done admitting students for that year. Kate decided to go back to Germany in 2008 because she did not want to wait for a year while doing nothing.

She went back, continued learning the German language and went on to enrol in a nursing school. Kate is now a nurse in Germany and is married to a fellow Ghanaian.

Watch the video below:

Man advises Ghanaians abroad not to build in Ghana

In a previous story, a Ghanaian living abroad with the TikTok handle @dermadking said there was no need for Ghanaians living in the diaspora to put up properties in Ghana.

He explained that it was not prudent to build a mansion in Ghana while the property owner lives abroad and does not get to enjoy the house.

He added that it did not make sense for people abroad not to enjoy their labour but rather, have their family members fighting over their properties when they die.

27-year-old Ghanaian living abroad builds mansion in Ghana

In a previous story by YEN.com.gh, a young Ghanaian man who once lived in America shared how he built a house in Ghana at age 27 and moved back home.

Rush Asare, who joined the military at 18, narrated how he pulled all his resources together and denied himself some luxuries so he could focus on building his home.

He disclosed that it took him a year and a half to put up the four-bedroom house which is worth $305,000.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh