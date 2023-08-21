Nana Adwoa Sereboo is a brilliant Ghanaian student who recently graduated from Ashesi University located in Brekusu

The student, who aced her WASSCE in 2019 and became one of the top three performers that year, received the prestigious President's Award at Ashesi

She received the honour because she lived according to the University's scholarship, leadership and citizenship values.

An intelligent Ghanaian girl, Nana Adwoa Sereboo, has been named a recipient of the envious President's Award at Ashesi University.

Nana Adwoa Sereboo was honoured for her living by example and the values of the University, which are scholarship, leadership, and citizenship.

A collage of Nana Adwoa receiving her award and her family present at the graduation Photo credit: Ashesi Source: Ashesi.edu.gh

Source: UGC

Ashesi University described her as an exceptional fellow and a great tutor to her colleagues on its Facebook page.

"She was an exceptional student, dedicated tutor, and relentless servant leader during her time on campus. She left an indelible impact across many parts of the Ashesi community, from academics to community initiatives. Here's her and her parents' reflection on her time on campus."

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Nana Adwoa Sereboo among top three WASSCE 2019 students

In 2019, the West African Examinations Council named Nana Adwoa Sereboo as one of the top three students in the West African Secondary School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) that year.

The former Wesley Girls High School student topped the over 346,000 pupils who registered and wrote the 2019 WASSCE.

Nana Adwoa Sereboo was named second overall best student and awarded the best Business programme candidate.

Watch the video below:

About Ashesi President's Award

Graduates who have exemplified Ashesi's basic ideals throughout their tenure at the institution are given the President's Award. According to the University, the honorees have contributed exceptionally to Ashesi's mission and significantly impacted the Ashesi community. The University's president bestows this honour, which is the highest one a student at Ashesi can win.

First Class Ashesi student receives President's Award

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a lady called Abigail Yayra Asafo received the prestigious President's Award at Ashesi Univeristy.

She graduated with first-class honours in Business Administration and also ran a successful popcorn business, among other things.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh