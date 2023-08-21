Paa Kwesi Asare, a TV3 television/radio presenter, has been celebrated by Media General as the first Ghanaian to win the BBC News Komla Dumor Award

Asare's historic achievement was marked by a dedicated billboard and applause from Media General staff, sparking conversations and congratulations on social media

His recognition as the award recipient underscores his significant contributions to the media industry

TV3 television/radio presenter, Paa Kwesi Asare, has been celebrated by Media General for his historic achievement as the first Ghanaian to win the prestigious BBC News Komla Dumor Award.

Paa Kwesi Asare, who has been a part of Ghana-based TV3 under Media General since 2016, received this prestigious award in 2023 for his remarkable contributions to the media industry.

A video circulating online showcases a billboard dedicated to him, and Media General staff gathered to honor his achievement with applause.

Ghanaians share their admiration of Paa Kwesi Asare's celebration gesture at TV3

The recognition of Paa Kwesi Asare's achievement has sparked discussions on various social media platforms, with users expressing their admiration and extending congratulatory messages for his groundbreaking accomplishment.

@Quame_UTD commented:

Congrats. I see some lady there crushing on him and blushing. She’s feeling shy

@Bella1Roma indicated:

He definitely took notes from his mentor Komla Dumor. He will be so proud of who he has become now . Congratulations to him.

@SiriboeJustice stated:

And funny enough paa kwesi worked with komla at joy fm as intern congratulations to kwesi.

Watch the video below:

