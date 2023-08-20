The historic team who travelled from Accra to London by road in July 2023 have finally arrived in Ghana

Nine of the group of twelve landed in London, one travelled around Europe in a G-Wagon, and the remaining two concluded their journey in Morocco

Some fans rushed to take photos and videos with the team at the Kotoka International Airport ahead of the meet-and-greet session

The nine-member team who embarked on a trip from Accra to London have safely arrived in Ghana for their meet-and-greet session on Sunday, August 20, 2023.

Some fans, family and friends were presented to take photos and videos of the great team who project Ghana on the world map.

Ghanaian real estate developer Ebenezer Kwadwo Saka Addo-Mensah received a passionate kiss from his lovely wife while handing him a bouquet at the airport.

The overly excited fans, family and friends wore matching customised tee shirts while chanting his name in a Jama song.

Watch the video below;

Some social media users have commented on trending videos posted by Wanderlust on TikTok

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;

Slimthuq1 stated:

If they put me in a booth like by now, I no return

Collins Maka stated:

So like joke like a joke, he’s marketing his business, Saka Homes. Smart

Xpower tv stated:

Glory be to God. Welcome

Your celebrity Nurse stated:

we're so proud of you !! welcome home legends

nanasiriboe1 stated:

Congratulations

Stanford stated:

so they left legendary Quincy for London

user846698021847 stated:

congratulations. I want to be part of the fun group

Zeny_7586 stated:

Great job sir

Zeny_7586 stated:

Welcome home

FireSalamander stated:

Congratulations

Secure On Fleek stated:

Great job

Adomaa -Papabi stated:

They have taken Ghana far

ANDY stated:

You went by car and returned by plane ✈️

