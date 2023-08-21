Ghanaian bettor Clinton Opoku, also known as Lilmogh, challenges the idea that betting is for the lazy, asserting his success in building a house through betting winnings

In an interview with Citi TV, Opoku shares his plans to establish a company by year-end, highlighting his dedication to providing winning odds

He emphasises that his office, built from betting earnings, reflects his commitment to analysis and hard work in his 24/7 betting occupation

PAY ATTENTION: Be the first to follow YEN.com.gh on Threads! Click here!

Clinton Opoku, a Ghanaian, popularly known as Lilmogh, has challenged the notion that betting is only for the lazy, asserting that he built his house through his success as an avid bettor.

In an interview with Citi TV, Opoku shared his story of hard work and determination, highlighting his plans to establish his own company by the end of the year.

He emphasised that his achievements in betting reflect his dedication and analytical skills, stating that he works tirelessly to provide winning odds to others.

A Ghanaian avid bettor says it takes hard work to succeed Photo credit: LilMoGh, CitiTV

Source: Twitter

What LilMoGh told Citi TV in an interview about betting

Opoku revealed that he has an office in his house, which he constructed using his betting earnings, where he diligently analyses data to offer accurate predictions to those seeking betting advice.

“I have an office in my house that I built from betting, and I come here to do my analyses. I have to put pen to paper because, at the end of the day, there are people waiting for me to give them winning odds so they can make money. So you can’t say that’s a lazy job because I work 24/7," he said.

He refuted the perception that betting is a lazy occupation, emphasising the continuous effort he invests in his work.

“I have people who often call to ask for odds, and I tell them to hold on a bit while I finish working on the odds. I’m even planning to set up my own company by the end of the year. So how can anyone describe betting as something for lazy people?” he added.

Ghana government imposes 10% tax on earnings from sports betting and lotteries

Meanwhile, the government of Ghana has imposed a 10% tax on all earnings from sports betting and lotteries in the country.

Many Ghanaians have vehemently disagreed with the new policy and have called for it to be abolished.

Kennedy Agyapong says 10% tax on betting is too little, adds that it must be discouraged

Meanwhile, Kennedy Agyapong, an NPP flagbearer aspirant, has criticised the 10% tax imposed on betting in Ghana, stating that it's too small and insufficient

He emphasised the importance of discouraging youth from engaging in such activities and instead focusing on building their lives and pursuing meaningful employment

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh