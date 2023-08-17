Two Ghanaian FanMilk vendors from Kasoa and Achimota revealed they walk to Pokuase daily, struggling to sell products and make a GH¢55 profit to support their families due to economic hardships

Despite their efforts, they highlighted the difficulty of making ends meet and expressed concerns about the bleak economic situation in Ghana

These vendors' stories illustrate the challenges faced by small-scale entrepreneurs in the current economic climate

Two Ghanaian Fanmilk product vendors have shared their challenging experiences, highlighting the extent they go to provide for their families.

These vendors said they trek long distances from places like Kasoa and Achimota to Pokuase, striving to sell their products and make a daily profit of GH¢55.

They expressed deep concerns about the economic hardships in Ghana, emphasizing the difficulty of making ends meet.

One of the vendors lamented,

"Since morning till now, we've not even sold one pack of the products. If you're able to sell everything, you will make GH¢55. And that is very poor considering the current economic hardships in Ghana. We are not even able to think about marriage because you can't even save."

The vendors' stories shed light on the challenges faced by small-scale entrepreneurs in the country's challenging economic climate.

@mmayurlim said:

The struggle is real and I have always maintained that, if we don’t set up non-partisan development committees in our various traditional areas whose main agenda will be focusing on human development, and reducing the dominance of politicians and political appointees,we will die

@Your_Blackness indicated:

People settling for mediocrity. There’s a man struggling & work hard to make ends meet & most of y’all are here comparing it to the cooperate world, urging people to thank their stars they’re earning? Dear young chap, never settle for a partner who’s content with their earnings.

