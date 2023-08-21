Abigail Nakuor Wowolo has emerged as the Valedictorian of the University of Ghana School of Law's Class of 2023, achieving a remarkable FGPA of 3.72

Her academic journey began at Achimota School, where she excelled in General Arts with notable awards in various subjects

Apart from academics, Abigail has showcased leadership as Deputy Senior Girls' Prefect and engaged in student organisations, and she plans to pursue further studies in Natural Resources and Law

Abigail Nakuor Wowolo, a remarkable student, has achieved the position of Valedictorian for the University of Ghana School of Law's class of 2023 with an impressive FGPA of 3.72.

According to her profile shared on the Twitter handle of the University of Ghana, she attended Achimota School, where she excelled in General Arts with a focus on Literature, Government, Christian Religious Studies (CRS), and History.

Abigail's dedication and hard work have garnered her numerous accolades, including being recognised as the overall best student in various subjects during her academic journey.

Abigail Nakuo Wowolo the valedictorian of UG School of Law Photo credit: @UnivofGh, @nwowolo

Source: Twitter

Abigail's pursuit of higher education then led her to the University of Ghana's Bachelor of Laws program, where she graduated at the top of her class.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Beyond academics, she actively engaged in various student organizations, serving as a Justice of the Students' Representative Council and Chief Justice of the Jubilee Hall Junior Common Room.

Abigail's commitment to public interest law has led her to become a fellow at the Noble Law Group, an NGO dedicated to protecting public legal interests.

What Abigail says about her achievement and plans for the future

Her future plans include pursuing graduate studies in Natural Resources and other fields of Law.

Speaking about her achievement, Abigail posted on her handle @NWowolo, recounting the tough journey she went through.

"Meet me, guys. Through the tears, sleepless nights and endless case-reading, this is how far God has brought me," she said.

Lady becomes vice chancellor of her university after bagging a perfect CGPA of 5.0

Meanwhile, Kaitlin Gee-Akwada, a young undergraduate, has been appointed as the vice chancellor of her university following her outstanding achievement of attaining a flawless CGPA of 5.0.

Having briefly served as the vice chancellor of Godfrey Okoye University, Enugu, for a day, Kaitlin emphasized that her accomplishment stands as evidence of individuals' ability to manifest their aspirations.

Lady achieves childhood dream of becoming a lawyer; becomes dad's learned colleague

Also, a young woman named Oyindamola Akintola-Jimoh has fulfilled her childhood aspiration by becoming a lawyer, a source of pride for her.

Oyindamola's father is also a lawyer, and during her childhood, she would be curious whenever he dressed in his legal robe.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh