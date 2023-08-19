Ghanaian actress, editor, and entertainment journalist Jayne Buckman-Owoo has passed away at the age of 49 after a short illness

With a career spanning over two decades, she worked as a staff writer for the Graphic Communications Group, covering significant events in Ghana and abroad

Her contributions were recognized at the Golden Age Creative Arts Awards in 2021, and she also made appearances as an actress in movies and as a presenter on TV Africa

Jayne Buckman-Owoo, a distinguished Ghanaian actress, editor, and entertainment journalist, has passed away due to a brief illness.

She died on the morning of Friday, August 18, 2023. Jayne's impressive career spanned over two decades, during which she covered significant events in Ghana and abroad as a staff writer for the Graphic Communications group.

Her contributions were recognized at the Golden Age Creative Arts Awards (GACAA) held at the Alisa Hotel in Accra in 2021.

Veteran Ghanaian actress Jayne Buckman is dead Photo credit: jayne.buckmanowoo

Source: Facebook

In addition to her journalistic endeavors, Jayne also made her mark as an actress, starring in several movies. She further extended her talents to presenting, hosting "Viewers' Choice" on TV Africa.

Sad reactions fill up social media following news of Jayne Buckman-Owoo's demise

The news of her passing has reverberated through online platforms, evoking a wave of sadness and condolences from many.

sammykaymedia for instance said:

She called me 3 days ago .. o and she said she was just checking on me ..ei this world

ameyaw112 indicated:

Just some few weeks ago, you called to invite me to the Graphic Showbiz creative summit, which I couldn't attend because of my schedule. Little did I know it was the last "bye" I would say to you.

