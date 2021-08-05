A young lady identified as Oyindamola Akintola-Jimoh has made herself proud after achieving her childhood dream of becoming a lawyer

A young lady identified as Oyindamola Akintola-Jimoh has achieved her childhood dream of becoming a lawyer.

Taking to her LinkedIn page, she narrated how she was always curious as a child whenever her lawyer dad was decked in his robe.

According to Oyindamola, she would always wonder what her father did for a living that gave him so much joy and fulfillment.

In her words:

"Sincerely, it was the legal attire that I fell in love with at first! Now, fast forward to 2021!"

Realising childhood dream

In one of the photos the young lady shared on her LinkedIn page, she could be seen in a lawyer attire.

She has now realised her childhood dream as she was called to the Nigerian Bar on Wednesday, July 28.

The legal practitioner wrote:

"With all of my heart and utmost gratitude to God, on the 28th of July 2021, I answered one of the most important calls of my life! A call by the Body of Benchers to the Nigerian Bar!"

The journey wasn't an easy one

Oyindamola said it has been the longest journey and she considered making U turns at different times but God held her firmly on course.

She expressed gratitude to family, mentors, and friends for their support throughout the academic journey..

