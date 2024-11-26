It's been a year since Evangelist Mama Pat and her junior pastor Asiamah tied the knot in church

The couple were elated as they celebrated their enviable milestone in the presence of their congregation

Agradaa and her husband mounted the stage during church service to entertain themselves

On November 25, the founder of Heaven's Way Church, Nana Agradaa, also known as Evangelist Mama Pat and her junior pastor, Asiamah, celebrated their first marriage anniversary.

Last year, the priestess, now televangelist and Asiamah officially became a couple. Their wedding came after ending their previous relationships.

According to Agradaa, her new marriage has changed her life and made her skin more radiant.

Evangelist Mama Pat and his junior pastor Asiamah were elated as they enjoyed their 1st anniversary.

Agradaa and husband compose new song

Several videos of Agradaa and her husband celebrating their first anniversary have surfaced online.

The Asiamahs reportedly organised a church service on Monday to mark their new milestone.

During the church service, the couple mounted the stage to extend their heartfelt gratitude to God for sustaining their marriage.

Agradaa also requested to rap about her enviable relationship. Her husband joined the show to perform his part of the theme song in celebration of their first year together.

Fans react to Agradaa and Asiamah's anniversary

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to Agradaa and Asiamah's first anniversary.

Patience Acheampong said:

"Honestly mama Pat is not selfish she has a gud heart for dat one de3 99%"

Akosua Assiamah papabi wrote:

"Pls polish the song for us ooo becos is very nice n we are using it celebrate the Xmas ooo🥰🥰"

LadyFlo239 noted:

"Congratulations to you and happy Anniversary. May the Love you share be like the walls of Jericho and keep the marriage unbreakable. Enemies are not GOD."

Agradaa's husband faces Counselor Lutterodt

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Pastor Asiamah had descended on Counselor Lutterodt after the latter took swipes at him and his wife.

This comes after the renowned Ghanaian counsellor criticised Agradaa's questionable transition from idol worship to a Christian ministry.

Counsellor Lutterodt's words did not sit well with Mr Asiamah, leading to a spitfire response.

