One of the people who travelled from Accra to London, Franklin Peters went with his 20-year-old son, Quincy Peters

Franklin revealed that he wanted to go with two of his children but one of them decided not to go when the time was getting near

He said he was happy to have given his 20-year-old son that experience and the enhancement of the bond they share

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of InkIt Ghana Limited, Franklin Peters has disclosed that he wanted to go on the historic Accra to London road trip with two of his children.

Franklin said he wanted to give both children a lifetime experience which will forever be etched in their memories.

However, one of the two children opted out. In the end he went with his son Quincy Peters, who is the youngest member of the team.

Franklin said Quincy did all the driving when they got to Europe Photo credit: Sharon Sharpe Source: Facebook

Speaking on Accra-based Peace FM, Franklin said he does not know why his other child opted out but he was happy Quincy made the trip.

"I went with my 20-year-old son. I had wanted to go with two of my children but one chickened out. I wanted Quincy to get the experience because of his age. It will be a big deal for him to have the Accra to London road trip on his CV."

The two drove in a Lexus RX350 for the 10,000km journey which took 16 days to be covered. Many did not see the Lexus making the trip to the end but it became the 'hero' of the journey among the cars used.

Franklin said he drove through Africa and Quincy did all the driving when they got to Europe because he was tired.

Why Franklin embarked on the journey

The InkIt CEO said his love for driving and cars made him decide to go on the historic trip.

"I love driving and I love cars so when I heard of it I said I will go. People doubted me they thought I'd chicken out at the final moments. But I made up my mind that even if it was left with just me I will go."

Wife of Franklin Peters congratulates hubby and son

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Sharon Sharpe, the mother of Quincy Peters, celebrated her son's achievement as one of the people who travelled to London by road.

After the team arrived in London, the proud mother and wife took to social media to celebrate her family.

She hailed her son and asked her husband to return home soon because she had missed him.

