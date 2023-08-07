12 Ghanaians travelled from Accra to London by road and made history with the iconic trip, winning the hearts of many Ghanaians

Individuals on the trip became fan favourites, and one of them was Quincy Peters, the youngest person on the trip

Quincy Peters went on the trip with his father, Franklin Peters, and is an old student of Accra Academy Senior High School

A group of 12 adventurous souls set out from Accra on an unprecedented road trip all the way to London. This extraordinary feat not only marked a historic moment but also touched the hearts of countless Ghanaians who followed their journey with excitement and admiration.

The youngest person on the trip

Among the travellers, one individual stood out and quickly became a favourite among fans: Quincy Peters. At just a tender age, Quincy Peters achieved the remarkable feat of being the youngest person to embark on this epic road trip. His courage was admired by many Ghanaians on social media.

Quincy Peters' High School

Quincy Peters was no stranger to exploration and new experiences. He had previously studied at the prestigious Accra Academy Senior High School, one of the most revered schools in the country.

Quincy went on the trip with his father

Quincy's journey was made even more special by the fact that he was accompanied by his father, Franklin Peters.

Quincy's father is a big man

Franklin Peters, the father of Quincy, is a well-respected figure in the Ghanaian business community. Franklin Peters is the CEO of Inkit Ghana, a company known for its innovative digital printing exploits and is one of the biggest in the digital printing space.

The car Quincy rode in

The duo embarked on the historic trip behind the wheel of a sleek Lexus RX35, a vehicle that would carry them across continents and through countless landscapes. Quincy, with his distinctive rasta hairdo and fair complexion, stood out among the twelve folks.

G Wagon driver did not reach London

In another story, the brave Ghanaian adventurers of Wanderlust Ghana who drove from Accra to London by road made it to their destination on Sunday, August 6, 2023.

However, among the 12 people that began the journey, a few were missing, notably a man who caught the eye of Ghanaians with his robust G Wagon.

One of the members of the team in a video explained why the G Wagon guy, who is a fan favourite, could not make it to London.

