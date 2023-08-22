The Minister of Works and Housing, Francis Asenso-Boakye travelled from Ghana to the United Kingdom on an official assignment

He picked a taxi from the hotel he was lodging to a meeting in Central London but unfortunately left his phone in the car

When he managed to find the taxi driver, the White man was hessitant in giving him his phone

PAY ATTENTION: Be the first to follow YEN.com.gh on Threads! Click here!

The Minister of Works and Housing Francis Asenso-Boakye has shared a near theft incident he encountered and cautioned everyone to be careful when using commercial vehicles.

The Member of Parliament for Bantama narrated that he had a meeting in Central London and therefore picked a taxi from his hotel to the venue.

In a Facebook post, the minister said he realised he had left his phone in the car when he got to his destination.

Francis Asenso-Boakye has reported the incident to the appropriate authorities in London Photo credit: Francis Asenso-Boakye Source: Facebook

Source: Facebook

"Just moments after stepping out at my destination, I realized I had left behind my primary phone, which has all my essential contact information—an absolute necessity for my meeting."

"In an attempt to retrieve it, I called my phone several times from another device, but received no response. Eventually, I discovered that the phone had been turned off. Fortunately, I had my old iPhone with me, which still had the 'find my phone' feature enabled. I used it to track my missing phone's location, observing that it was still within a moving taxi circling around Central London. For about half an hour, we followed the taxi as it headed towards south of London. Eventually, after a hour or so, the taxi parked in front of a grocery store at 117 Whitehall Street in Croydon," he added.

They confronted the White taxi driver he denied knowledge of the phone but the Ghanaian minister said he could see his phone cover and MTN chip inside the car.

However, the taxi driver did not want to give it to him. A passerby called the police to report the incident but the taxi driver drove of because he claimed he had an important appointment to attend.

The white taxi driver left the phone on the ground as he sped off. The Minister is hoping the the 'Transport for London' authorities will do something about the incident.

Comments on his post

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions from the Facebook post made by the Minister of Works and Housing.

@Kobby Otchere Marfo said:

Sorry for such a bizarre experience. I just hope the appropriate authorities are able to help you.

@Mandiaya Bukari Mandiaya wrote:

Keep us posted on this story. Are you pursuing this or not. What next as you took the details

@Kojo Boateng said:

Terrible experience...It is well

@Kwaku Dwumfour wrote:

Very sorry bro,had work around central London before and these things do happens,I hope you find a solution thru the authorities to solve this problem quickly honourable!....

@Frank Zayer Entsie said:

Thanks for sharing such information with us

@Stephen Amankwah Markus wrote:

Oh wow!! He was this wicked, pls with these images I am sure the police can do something about it

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh