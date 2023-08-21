A video of a young mom of triplets appealing for support has touched many people online

Mary revealed that the father of the kids abandoned her after hearing she was pregnant with triplets

Netizens have lashed out at the man who impregnated the lady, with many labelling him irresponsible

A struggling mom of newborn triplets has appealed to Ghanaians to come to her aid and save her kids from the fangs of poverty.

The 27-year-old woman who currently resides in a community in the Eastern Region reached out to Etweresom abaawahemaa, a popular Ghanaian TikToker, where she opened up on her plight.

Mary, who sounded very emotional as she narrated her ordeal, said she had arranged marriage with her lover, only for him to flee from the community after realising she was pregnant with triplets.

"He went to see my parents to ask for my hand in marriage, but after I got pregnant for him, he just left, I don't know where he is, and I have not seen him since".

Now with three newborns, Mary said she and the babies survive on the benevolence of her landlord.

"I worked as a seamstress, but after my pregnancy, I became weak and was unable to work, the landlord is the one who supports us," she said, looking sad.

Benevolent individuals who want to help provide a better future for their newborn kids and Mary can support her with their donation and call her on 0550034164 for more enquiries.

At the time of writing the report, the video had gathered over 4000 likes and 200 comments

Watch the video below

Ghanaians comfort the lady

Netizens who reacted to the video comforted the woman, with many lashing out at the irresponsible father

Kofi Emma reacted:

A rich men has bought his wife a car just because she’s pregnant,a poor guy has run away just because his wife had giving Trplets babies, God why

Alberta Ackon326

This life no balance at allThose who want are not getting and those getting too do not want.

gfhcggk added:

you see why sometimes you will see an old man on the street begging for alms me I don't give them because some of them are useless God has blessed you.

