A family of four from northeast Ohio in America will have one big birthday bash since they were born on the same date in different years

The father and mother, Jose Ervin Jr. and Scierra Blair, had their set of fraternal twins on August 18, 2023

Family, friends, and social media users who do not know the family are all amazed at the coincidence

A man and his wife from northeast Ohio have given birth to a set of fraternal twins who share a birthday with them.

The two were born on August 18, 2023. Both parents were also born on August 18 in different years.

According to WSFA12, the fraternal twins were born at the Cleveland Clinic Hillcrest Hospital. They are called Jose III and A-ria.

The father of the twins Jose Ervin Jr, said there would be no reason to forget a birthday in their home Photo credit: Hillcrest Hospital

Source: UGC

Jose Ervin Jr said because they are all born on the same day, there is no reason to forget a birthday in the family.

“Aug. 18, we all got the same birthday,” said Jose Ervin, Jr.

According to the new dad, his fiancé, Scierra Blair, was scheduled to deliver at the end of the month.

But his phone started ringing on Thursday, August 17 and he learnt his fiancé was in labor.

“They were going to bring them in on Aug. 17, so we said, ‘Let’s just wait until midnight, and that's what we did and brought them in at 12:35 and 12:36 in the morning.’” Jose Ervin Jr. said.

Jose Ervin III was born at 12:35 a.m., with his sister A-ria being born at 12:36 a.m., weighing just over 5 pounds.

According to the father, the two new additions to the family are doing well as they are receiving great care.

Some parents share the same birthday with their children, like a South African woman who expressed so much joy on her 52nd birthday while her daughter turned 24 on the same day.

Mum shows off quadruplet daughters on their birthday

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian mother got netizens talking after she shared photos of her quadruplet daughters who were celebrating their birthday.

The four beautiful girls turned 21 years old at the time.

Oforiwaa, the mother of the girls, posed with them in one photo while another of the quads when they were babies was shared.

Couple give birth after 14 years

Meanwhile, a couple became first-time parents after 14 years of marriage.

Elder Frank Armah and Deaconess Christiana Armah gave birth to a healthy baby boy.

They dedicated the child to God in a ceremony where family and friends were present to jubilate with them.

Source: YEN.com.gh