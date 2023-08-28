A video of a young officer's reaction after she passed out of the Immigration Service training school has gone viral

The lady knelt in front of her mother, who in turn gave her a warm embrace as she congratulated her

Social media users who saw the video have congratulated the young lady on becoming an officer

PAY ATTENTION: Be the first to follow YEN.com.gh on Threads! Click here!

A young lady has earned the admiration of many netizens as she paid homage to her mother after becoming an Immigration officer.

The emotional TikTok video, which YEN.com.gh sighted, showed the moment that the young lady dressed in her uniform, apparently after their passing out parade, was seen expressing gratitude to her mum, who came to support her.

Lady thanks her mother after becoming an Immigration officer Photo credit: @mimisalma48/TikTok

Source: TikTok

Overcome with emotion, the young officer knelt down in front of her mother as a sign of respect to thank her for what she had done for her.

The woman, on her part, gently hugged her daughter, got her to stand up and gave her a tight embrace before she joined the rest of her colleagues.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

At the time of writing the report, the video had gathered over 27,000 likes and 400 comments.

Watch the video below

Ghanaians congratulate the young officer

Netizens who saw the video congratulated the young lady for passing out to become an Immigration officer

user23573153324 stated:

The Commander in Chief will ask u y u kneeled in a national uniform . Continue being blessed

user4121748334443 reacted:

Those who have mothers to celebrate their success with

user5620290412685 added:

may ALLAH see you through I cry for seeing this may we also become future leaders like you stay bless sister

Alberta Caroline Manford said:

came and see me crying can't even control myself ooo

Mulhim Waheed Fafana replied:

mothers love is reality well done officer

Immigration officer arrests suspected kidnaper

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that an unnamed officer of the Ghana Immigration Service (GIS) has been praised for his bravery.

In a viral video, the officer can be heard yelling as he drags a man, who is thought to be a serial kidnapper, down the centre of an unknown road.

The officer of the GIS, who had the suspected kidnapper by the waist while brandishing whip in hand, shouted orders to a few onlookers as traffic piled up on the road and a few passersby watched.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh