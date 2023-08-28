The mother of the BECE girl known for using the word 'Affirmative' repeatedly in a viral interview has spoken to Ghana's Nanaday of Pulse Ghana

The mother of the BECE girl who gained attention for her repeated use of the word 'Affirmative' during an interview has finally shared her thoughts with Nanaday, Ghana's street quiz king, in an interview with Pulse Ghana.

Nanaday inquired about how she discovered the viral video of her daughter, and her response showcased a command of language similar to her daughter's.

She described her reaction as being "overwhelmed and staggered," comparing it to the feeling of unexpectedly finding a perfectly cooked turkey in a pan.

Ghanaians react to video of affirmative girl's mother speaking in an interview

The mother's eloquent response to Pulse Ghana highlighted the shared linguistic flair between her and her daughter, emphasizing the adage that the apple doesn't fall far from the tree.

Below are some of the reactions the video generated on social media.

Pray24/7 said:

this is the evidence of what the girl said "in my family we don't fail" it really runs tru the family

inda Boateng609 indicated:

Someone should plz explain what affirmative mother said to me, l don't understand

Gentle mentioned:

Mama Affirmative is more than Bby affirmative Aswear what has turkey don’t to her??

Watch the video below:

Sister of viral 'affirmative' BECE girl who said they don’t fail in their family found

Meanwhile, when the 2023 BECE started, a young girl who was taking the exam became a social media sensation with her good English and positive outlook.

She also spoke to the renowned king of street quiz in Ghana, Nanaday, and mentioned that her elder sister had told her that in their family, they don’t fail.

Several people kept wondering who her sister was. This “sister” has been found on social media.

