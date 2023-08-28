A video of how a Ghanaian TikToker saved a young man from an angry mob has touched many online

The young man was accused of stealing a mobile phone, hence the decision to teach him a lesson

Netizens who saw the video have showered praises on the TikToker for his timely intervention

A handsome young Ghanaian man has escaped death by the skin of his teeth after an angry mob accused him of stealing.

A video of the incident, which is said to have occurred at La in Accra, showed the moment when a group of young men pounced on the young man allegedly for stealing a mobile phone.

Man saved from angry mob. Photo credit: @iambigcedi/TikTok

Source: TikTok

His saving grace came in the person of popular Ghanaian TikToker Big Cedi, who appeared on the scene of the incident with his team and talked to the angry men against taking the young man's life.

After dispersing the crowd, Big Cedi helped the accused man to his feet, cleaned him up and gave him water to drink.

He advised the man to desist from actions that could lead him into trouble and urged him to learn lessons from what had happened.

At the time of writing the report, the video had gathered over 40,000 likes and 600 comments.

Watch the video:

Netizens commend the TikToker for his intervention

Ghanaians have showered praises on Big Cedi for his timely intervention in saving the young man.

Melodyyy stated:

He’s very handsome I’m glad you met him

user4632192130343 commented:

hmmm God bless you brother please help us some times it had to get some thing eat people think you lazy but it's not easy

abavelimchristab4 recated:

His from my hometown sir thank you for saving his life

Pope indicated:

Jah bless you for saving this guy

Thief returns iPhone 11 Pro Max

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a thief approached a famed street preacher @surportersofsuronyame to reveal that he had stolen someone's phone but wanted to return it.

The young evangelist, who was captured in the midst of some young men, showed an iPhone 11 Pro Max and said the thief realised he had acted wrongly and wanted to make the amends.

The evangelist, therefore, said that anyone who lost an iPhone 11 Pro Max must reach out to him.

Source: YEN.com.gh