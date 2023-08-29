A video of a young lady defeating her male opponent in an eating competition has got people talking

The lady emerged as the victor after she finished eating 3 balls of banku before her male opponent

Netizens who saw the video have showered praises on the young lady for emerging victorious

A young lady has gone viral after a video of how she defeated a man during an eating competition surfaced on the internet.

The viral video, which YEN.com.gh sighted on TikTok, showed the moment the lady identified as Jagaban and her opponent were both given the task to finish three balls of banku each within a specific time in order to determine who carries the day.

Lady defeats man in eating competition Photo credit:@mckokoli/TikTok

Source: TikTok

When the competition began, the lady proved she came prepared as she gobbled the food with energy, much to the admiration of onlookers.

The young man surprisingly ate the food at his own pace as if he was enjoying his lunch and not competing.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

In no time, Jagaban was done with the food, getting cheers from the onlookers, who were impressed with her display.

At the time of writing the report, the video had gathered over 100,000 likes and 3,000 comments

Watch the video

Many praise the young lady

Netizens who saw the video commended the young lady for her victory, with others saying she ladies proud.

kgotso commented

I've never been so stressed,our lady representing us well well

azwinndinimoyo replied

Sisterhood is proud of you. wat a man can do a woman can do best

Oluwafikemi stated:

this guy just calmed down to eat the foodbro wants food not money

Eselove240 remarked

I've patient issues I've to forward it to see the winner omo sisterhood is proud of you baby girl

@official sassy17 suggested

i think the man is enjoying his food, while the woman is competing

Augasco beats Presec in eating competition

Earlier YEN.com.gh reported that persons who attended last year's Hitz FM Skuuls re-union had much to talk about especially as St Augustine's (Augasco) defeated Presec in an eating competition.

Representatives of the two schools battled it out in a garing-soaking eating competition where the Augasco boy defeated his opponent with ease.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh