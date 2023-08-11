Efia Odo and Ras Nene were captured competing against each other in a fufu eating contest

Efia Odo emerged victorious as Pilato, Kyekyeku, and others hailed her as she danced while Ras Nene finished his meal

Many people applauded Efia Odo's acting skills, while others shared which scene in the skit made them laugh

Model Cuna awww actress Efia Odo and YouTuber, Comedian Ras Nene were in an eating contest.

Efia Odo and Ras Nene in fufu eating contest. Image Credit: @efia_odo and @official_ras_nene

Source: Instagram

Ras Nene and Efia Odo engage in a fufu eating competition

They had a large earthenware bowl of fufu in the contest with soup and lots of meat and fish.

In the video, Pilato and other cast members of the skit were seen hailing Efia Odo after she emerged as the winner.

Pilato, Kyekyeku and others on set were seen chanting, "Efia Odo Champion" while she danced and liked her fingers.

Ras Nene was captured trying to finish the food in his earthenware bowl as Efia Odo danced and jubilated her massive win.

She volunteered to help him finish his food, which agitated him as he looked sternly at her.

Below is a video of Efia Odo and Ras Nene engaged in a fufu eating contest.

Fantana, Efya and others comment on Efia Odo and Ras Nene's eating contest

Musicians Efya and Fantana, comedian Dacoster and other social media users applauded Efia Odo's acting.

They said that Dr Likee, aka Ras Nene had succeeded in making her a talented comedian and actress.

iamfantana said:

LMFAOOOOOOOOOOO I AM ACTUALLY SCREAMING

official_dacoster stated:

You ankasa the first day I saw you p3 I knew there’s this part hidden in you ❤️

efya_nokturnal said:

Not Him Bringing Out The Best In You ..!!!!

selly_lynna remarked:

I never knew Efia could really make funny moves like that

yesghanaonline said:

I don’t know who advised you to join Dr.Likee but trust me it was a good move

lady_nurse_berla commented:

Dr likee has finally succeeded in turning you into a comedian

jimmysbakes said:

This girl is so funny! I'm here hollering Did she go and help him with his?!

Asantewaa, Ras Nene and Efia Odo involved in a dance battle

In another story, YEN.com.gh reported that Asantewaa, Ras Nene and Efia Odo were involved in a dance contest.

They displayed their moves one after the other as they stood in an arc and cheered on.

Many said that the video made them laugh hard and applauded Pilato for his exceptional dance moves.

Source: YEN.com.gh