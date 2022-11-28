Old students of St Augustine's had a lot to smile about after they defeated Presbyterian Boys in a gari-soakings eating competition

In the video making rounds online, the representative of Augasco could not hide his joy after he realized that he made his school proud

Netizens who reacted to the video shared diverse opinions on the outcome of the competition

Patrons who attended this year’s Hitz FM Skuuls re-union left with nostalgic memories as they reminisced about their high school days.

The annual networking and socialization event saw alumni of various schools throng the EL-wak park to have a fun time and engage in friendly competitions as well as rekindle school rivalry.

One standout contest which has got tongues wagging online was the gari soakings contest between Presbyterian Boys Legon (Presec) and St Augustine's (Augasco)

In the video shared on the Twitter timeline of Hitz 103.9 FM, representatives of the two schools faced each other to determine who will be the first to finish his bowl of soaked gari with groundnuts and milk known in local parlance as gari soakings.

The video began with competitors of the two schools gulping the gari soakings however the representative from Augasco seemed to be in a winning position and eventually raised his hands in victory after he managed to consume everything in his bowl.

The Presec representative at the same time was struggling with his and appeared to have already given up.

Speaking to the master of ceremony after his victory, the representative from Augasco who looked visibly happy after beating Presec expressed joy:

“I used a 4-4-2 formation to win the contest"

Netizens who reacted to the video commended the Augasco representative for making his alma mater proud whereas others also poked fun at him for being a foodie.

The last time Augasco and Presec faced off in any contest was in the 2019 National Science and Maths(NSMQ) quiz where Presec beat both Augasco and St Peters to lift the trophy.

