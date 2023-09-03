A student of Akenten Appiah-Menka University of Skills Training and Entrepreneurial Development (AAMUSTED) in Ghana has died following a fire incident on campus

Prosper Owusu, a third-year student, reportedly caught fire while performing activities at the Opoku Ware II Hall on Friday, August 25, 2023

He was rushed to the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH) for treatment but died on September 1

Prosper Owusu, an Akenten Appiah-Menka University of Skills Training and Entrepreneurial Development (AAMUSTED) student, has died from fire-related injuries.

The deceased, who is said to be a third-year Mathematics learner at the establishment, reportedly caught fire during a hall procession in the school.

AAMUSTED Maths student Prosper Owusu dies after a fire incident on campus.

When the fire incident occurred

Owusu was allegedly performing traditional rites as the chief priest with some Opoku Ware II Hall students in the hall when the fire incident occurred on Friday, August 25, 2023.

He was swiftly rushed to the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH) for medical attention but passed away on September 1. He reportedly died from the severe injuries he sustained from the fire.

Meanwhile, the university management has reportedly stated that they are investigating the incident. They also cautioned students against activities that could put them at risk.

Background

Owusu's demise became public after a video that emerged online showed him struggling to put out a fire that caught his attire. He was known for leading traditional rites for the hall as the chief priest.

The clip shows Owusu leading rituals by a fire while surrounded by his colleagues before his attire and body suddenly caught fire, but efforts to extinguish the flames were unsuccessful.

Watch the video of the fire incident here.

