A TikTok video showing the massive transformation of a young Ghanaian woman who went from a street hawker to an Immigration officer has gone viral

The lady shared a picture of her old self where she was struggling and compared that to her present reality

Netizens who saw the video have congratulated the young lady for her massive transformation over the years

A pretty Ghanaian Immigration officer has left many gushing after she joined the then-and-now challenge to show how she has transformed beautifully over the years.

Taken to TikTok, the young lady @adwoaabrafi00, in a bid to show how far she has come, first shared photos of her old self when she worked as a street hawker.

Immigration Officer joins then and now challenge Photo credit: @adwoaabrafi00/TikTok

Source: TikTok

The photos showed the lady looking very unhappy, a situation that sought to depict that she was struggling financially.

The video then showed her recent photos of her in an Immigration uniform, smiling from ear to ear and looking very happy.

The new photos, which depict her current reality, create an impression that she is finally living her dream and is excited with her work.

At the time of writing the report, the video had gathered over 2000 likes and 100 comments,

Watch the video

Ghanaians react to the beautiful transformation of the young lady

Netizens who thronged the video's comment section commended her for joining the Immigration Service.

user55929163013581 stated:

Awww time and season

Rahmatu Bintu Abdul Razark commented

Determination and consistency

Baby Naa reacted:

A real definition of this statement

TwoSureGh reacted:

Awwwn ! Glorious transformation

pualinaofosuwaa indicated

i tap into your blessings ❤️congratulations i wish all de best hard work pays a lot

MAINJAMI wrote

Am saving this sound for my turn

Prison officer joins then and now challenge

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that another security personnel, this time a Prison Officer, left many in awe as she shared how she transitioned from a beans seller to a prison officer in just one year, has garnered widespread attention.

The video has already amassed over a million views, highlighting the inspiring journey of Naa's progress.

The contrasting visuals of her previous role carrying a basin of beans for sale to her current role as a poised prison officer in uniform have captivated viewers.

Source: YEN.com.gh