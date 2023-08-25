Two women were standing on the pavement of a street chatting when an armed robbers approached them

One got down from the motorbike they were riding and attempted to take the belongings of the women

But the women started praying for him instead of screaming for help or running like many people would do

A video of two women who stopped a robbery using prayer has got people talking about the power of God and the need to follow him.

In the video, two women were beside the street while chatting when two male riders on a motorbike approached them.

Immediately the passenger on the motorbike got down, the women took a few steps back, but the man was determined to steal from them.

He started pulling the bag of one of the two women, the second lady started praying for him while the first took her Bible from her bag to also join in the prayer.

As they continued to pray, the man knelt down, and his partner rode off. The two women prayed for him a little longer and hugged him. Even though what they said to him could not be heard, it is possible they were welcoming him into Christianity.

People pray for various reasons and at different times, an example is this Ghanaian man who communed with his maker to thank God for taking him to the USA safely.

Comments on video

The video, which was shared by @kapchatfield, has over three million views. TikTokers reacted with their opinions on the video. Read some of the comments below:

@Mr me said:

True ! It happened in Brazil. The power of prayer.

@piustunwai wrote:

See...power of prayer with Bible. GOD Is So powerful.

@jazz_sagoo said:

I think they may have just saved his soul, the power of Jesus

@king77kong wrote:

The holy spirit arrested him there & then

@Eden said:

A soul was saved that day, and heaven rejoiced.

@seth_forexx wrote:

when she layyyed her hand on him an angel a mighty angel placed his hands on his back the weight from the hand of the angel compelled him yo go down

@WildRoseKK said:

oh my I have complete goosebumps !! this is so powerful & beautiful

Woman prays with baby at her back

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that netizens reacted when they saw a video of a woman with a baby in serious prayer mode.

In the video, the woman was captured with a baby at her back as she prayed fervently to God.

The woman did not look at anybody but, in a serious mood, prayed to God.

Young girl prays vigorously

Meanwhile, a young girl was videoed praying aggressively and wowed many on socia media.

The little prayer warrior was covered in sweat as she made her petitions known to God.

The footage got many talking on social media about the girl's age and her passion to pray.

