Akua Donkor's son has finally spoken after news of his mother's death was confirmed

Speaking in an interview, he said his mother's cause of death is not yet known to him or any family member

Ghanaians who took to the comment section of the video have consoled the grieving family

The son of the late Akua Donkor, the founder and leader of the Ghana Freedom Party (GFP), has finally gone public after he was asked about his mother's cause of death.

Speaking in an interview with Yaa Brefo on Onua FM, Akwasi Baffour said he could not tell what the cause of the death was because he was unaware his mother was sick prior to her demise.

Akua Donkor's son sends a message to persons asking about her mother's cause of death. Photo credit: @Onua TV/Facebook

He also added that no family member could say definitely what led to the demise of their beloved relative.

"Myself and the family included, we did not hear she was sick. If someone in our family claimed to know that my mother was ill and could tell what was wrong with her, consider it as a lie."

Akua Donkor is reported to have died at Ridge Hospital in Accra.

At the time of writing the report, the video had raked in over 2000 likes and 300 comments.

Watch the video below:

Ghanaians mourn the demise of Akua Donkor

Social media users who took to the comments section of the video expressed sadness over the passing of Akua Donkor.

Maame Gyasiwaa commented:

"We have lost a legend, instead of us to celebrate this woman for her boldness, some of us are commenting NONSENSE."

Belawu Abdul Rahaman added:

"Death doesn’t inform you before arriving. the woman isn't well b’cos u could see she was in distress and struggling to breathe whenever she speaks. RIP'

Ammy Flex added:

"What is this? Death is inevitable. She is 83 years I believe. They should leave the rest to her maker. As alive, let's order our foot steps"

Akua Donkor said she had cursed Mahama

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Akua Donkor admitted she cursed John Mahama.

Speaking in an interview, she had cursed the NDC flagbearer, saying he would never be President again.

She disclosed that her curse was because the NDC flagbearer showed signs of ungratefulness.

