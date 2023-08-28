A video of OV opening up on how her husband-to-be stood her up on their wedding day has gone viral

OV stated that she only got to know via a text from the young man that he was not in the country

Netizens who saw the video expressed unhappiness over the incident and comforted OV

Talented Ghanaian musician OV has opened up on how the man she had planned her life with and agreed to marry refused to show up on their wedding day.

Speaking in an interview with Angel FM in Kumasi, the Shush hitmaker revealed she got to know of the barefaced betrayal at the eleventh hour.

Narrating how it happened, OV, who looked visibly sad, disclosed that she got a message from her husband-to-be informing her that he had left the country.

"I was already done with my makeup and was about to wear my wedding gown when I got his message."

Quizzed on how she feels after recounting the incident, the young lady simply said she had moved on and had no plans of returning to that man.

At the time of writing the report, the video had gathered over 3,000 likes and 40 comments.

Watch the video:

Ghanaians comfort the musician

Netizens who saw the video comforted the talented musician on her painful ordeal, with some calling the man out over his action.

cyrillkofi commented:

Yawa oooooo herrrrrr u go explain taya sis sorry wai

Kobby reacted:

She really Dey go through am oo eii

Akosua Adiepena commented:

Some men are very wicked and God will punish them

Ama Minta stated:

so this happens in real life

Yawlennon added

This girl has really suffered a lot

Man calls off wedding on D-day

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a groom grabbed headlines after the groom reportedly called off his wedding on the day of the marriage ceremony.

The incident, which happened in Kasoa, revealed that the man found out his bride had allegedly cheated on him for the "last time" before the wedding.

He was reportedly given the information by his friend.

