A video of a young lady expressing surpise after seeing a cat inside the car of her neighbour has gone viral

The lady was stunned to learn that animal spent the night in her neighbour's car

Netizens who saw the video refuted the allegation that the cat is evil

A young Ghanaian lady has got people talking after she took to TikTok to share an interesting inicdent that happened at her house.

In the viral video sighted by YEN.com.gh, the lady said she had readied herself and was about to go to church only to realize that her car would not start.

Lady stunned as she sees cat on an engine Phot ctedit: @akosuah_serwahgh/TikTok

Suprisinlgy, she disclosed that cars belonging to her neighbors would also not start, a situation that made them suspicious as to whether something untoward had happened during the night.

"My neighbour decided to check the engine of his car only to find this cat".

The lady who couldn't believe her eyes as she saw a brown cat on the engine of her neighbour's car remarked that the animal is a witch because it is unheard for the animal to spend the night on the engine of a car.

At the time of writing the report, the video had gathered over 35,000 likes and 2000 comments.

Watch the video below

Ghanaians jump to the aid of the cat

Ghanaians who reacted to the video shot down the idea that cat's actions represent something evil.

They explained that due to the rain the cat wanted warmth and decided to sleep on the car engine.

Kobby stated:

It’s not witchcraft the engine is warm and it’s been raining all day … aww bibini

Umr indicated:

Poor cat went for shelter in the bonnet norrr you accused it for witchcraft herrr Ghana

Kelvin Brain855 commented:

cat always sneak into engines through the down so this is normal

Essey added:

My cat sleeps in my bonnet … I learnt they do that for warmth

ohenebaagyeman

When u come here cat are sleeping in engines, some even hide there for three days. Is normal they want heat as is raining

RUTH BENTIL stated:

This’s not witchcraft..bibinii .my Callie is always inside my bonnet because the engine is warm

