A video of a young man singing the praises of his beautiful girlfriend has left many people gushing

The man explained that his girlfriend of three years doesn't demand money and expensive items from him

He encouraged more ladies to stop demanding from their boyfriends

A young Ghanaian man has sent social media into a frenzy after a video of him praising his pretty girlfriend went viral.

The video, sighted by YEN.com.gh on TikTok, first captured the young man and his beautiful girlfriend standing in the middle of the road, acting all loved up.

Man praises lover in TikTok video Photo credit: @pintodablogger/TikTok

Source: TikTok

The man explained that since they started dating three years ago, he has realized that the lady is not materialistic and hence doesn't demand money or other items such as wig, airtime and food from him.

The lady who looked shy as her boyfriend sang her praises revealed she could afford her needs and saw no reason to burden him.

The man urged young ladies in relationships to put a stop to the habit of always demanding from their boyfriends.

At the time of writing the report, the video had gathered over 13,000 likes and 500 comments

Ghanaians share diverse opinions on the comments of the young man

Many people in reacting to the video disagreed with the young man for using her lover to represent what should be done and cannot be done in a relationship.

Opare_86 commented:

u will soon meet her minister of finance

Isaac Assampong stated:

She is not even happy to answer the question

Phresh☆kelvin added:

she dey take from her other boyfriend dey der and talk talk

Asedahene Kobby reacted:

Masa be vigilant okay,coz wada nanso wonan gu ab)nten

Lady admits her boyfriend is ugly

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a young Ghanaian lady caused a stir after she opened up about why she jilted her ex-boyfriend.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on the TikTok handle of @juujee_koko, a pretty Ghanaian lady quizzed why she broke up with her ex said it was because he was broke.

The lady added that her current boyfriend is not good-looking, but she is dating him because he has money and takes good care of her.

Source: YEN.com.gh