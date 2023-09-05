Luqman Abdul Mumin Dabone, a graduate in Political Science from the University of Ghana, shared his inspiring journey of transitioning from academia to becoming an automotive mechanic

His post-graduation life was marked by restlessness and the quest for a fulfilling career

Luqman's decision to pursue his passion for mechanics after introspection and family support has brought him unparalleled joy

PAY ATTENTION: Be the first to follow YEN.com.gh on Threads! Click here!

Luqman Abdul Mumin Dabone, a recent graduate from the University of Ghana with a degree in Political Science, embarked on an inspiring journey of transformation.

Graduating in 2021, Luqman's life took a unique turn as he transitioned from academia to the world of automotive mechanics, officially starting his new career on March 20, 2023.

Reflecting on his post-graduation experience, Luqman shared that life after national service was challenging, and he was determined to seize any opportunity to remain productive.

A University of Ghana graduate now works as a mechanic Photo credit: Luqman Dabone

Source: Facebook

Despite trying various avenues, he remained unsatisfied and restless at home, prompting him to explore alternative paths.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

What inspired Luqman Dabone's to drop his Political Science career path

Luqman's decision to become a mechanic was guided by two key considerations: acquiring a valuable skill and pursuing his passion.

He underwent a period of introspection, grappling with the question of where he envisioned himself in the next five years. This soul-searching journey led him to conclude that learning a skill was crucial for success in the current generation.

Initially, Luqman experimented with soft skills, such as information technology, but found himself lacking the necessary enthusiasm.

Turning his attention to hard skills, he recalled his longstanding passion for automotive mechanics. Encouraged by his family's support, he took the bold step of leaving his job as a secretary in a construction company to follow his heart.

Today, Luqman finds unparalleled joy in his work as a mechanic, expressing his happiness through dancing, singing, laughter, and camaraderie with his colleagues.

His message to readers is clear: "chase your passion, be consistent, make life-changing decisions aligned with your interests, and always strive to learn a skill that resonates with your true calling."

Nigerian Man Turns to Farming After Job Search Frustration, Earns Praise for Successful Cucumber Harvest

Meanwhile, Ekpono Chijioke Ugbala, a young Nigerian, transitioned to a career in farming after encountering difficulties in finding white-collar employment. Chijioke's agricultural venture yielded impressive results, particularly with his cucumber harvest, garnering recognition and praise on social media.

This success story has sparked discussions about the potential benefits of redirecting years spent in universities toward alternative ventures for overall life improvement.

Covenant University Graduate Opts for Rural Teaching Over Corporate Job, Finds Fulfillment

In other news, Adelaja Oluwademilade, a young woman, made the choice to forego a corporate job in favor of a teaching position in a rural community, citing that teaching brings her a deeper sense of fulfillment than any other profession.

This decision by the Covenant University graduate has garnered admiration from Nigerians, who have praised her resilience and wished her continued success in her teaching journey.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh