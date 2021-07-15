A young Nigerian man, Ekpono Chijioke Ugbala, became a farmer after fruitless searches for white-collar jobs

Chijioke's farmland turned out well and his cucumber harvest got people praising his hard work on social media

There were people who said that if years used in the university were invested into other ventures, life will improve for many

A Nigerian man identified as Ekpono Chijioke Ugbala like many graduates in the country tried very hard to get a job after school.

When all efforts proved abortive, the university graduate resorted to farming and planted cucumbers. That singular effort paid off.

Many people were wowed by Chijioke's success. Photo source: Ekpono Chijioke Ugbala

His cucumber farming paid off

During his harvest, the man showed off the fresh produce he got from his farm, leaving many people amazed.

Photos shared on Facebook showed his harvest displayed on the floor and stacked in a sack. Chijioke also posed on his farmland.

May God bless him

Below are some of the reactions to the man's decision to become a farmer.

Ogochukwu Juliet said:

"May God blind the eyes of those wicked herders in this country from reaching his farm."

Ogba Becky Chinenye said:

"He's an M. Sc holder from Ebonyi state University. Wao, well done our course rep."

Godwin Chidindu Lawrence said:

"Our leaders' sons and daughters should learn from this guy to balance it all not only poor graduates."

Atuluku Achile Alfred said:

"That was not his goal but a dysfunctional system made him to embrace this and it's paying off! God bless your hustle man!"

Ave Maria Promise said:

"Eliza nnem ooo.!!!! If at all you invested those years wasted in university on this.... The problem now is 50℅ of our women is using cucumber negatively."

Another Nigerian cucumber farmer

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that a Nigerian man was celebrated on social media for his success in his farming business.

The man named William Eke shared on Facebook the great harvest of cucumber he made on his farm.

The Imo indigene who read Management studies at Imo State University had delved into farming upon graduation from the school.

