A recent TikTok video has captured the attention of social media users, featuring a Ghanaian young man known as MightyOseiAsibey.

In this hilarious video, he shares an amusing incident involving his mother. In the video, he confronts his mother after sending her money, only to discover she had used it for an unexpected shopping spree.

Sheepishly, she confesses in the TikTok video, "See the things I went to buy with it. I saw the money but didn't know where it was from, so I thought I got lucky."

A Ghanaian mother spends her son's money Photo credit: @MightyOseiAsibey

Source: TikTok

Ghanaians react to the video of a mother who spent her son's money

The video has quickly gone viral, sparking a wave of reactions from entertained social media users.

It has been a relatable and amusing portrayal of family dynamics, resonating with those who have encountered similar scenarios in their own lives.

Check out some of the comments from social media users below:

BobYawson said:

Leave mommy alone to enjoy her meal .The food in the house aren’t you gonna eat some .This one dier I support mommy.You didn’t give her prior notice

Princess20July commented:

I love your mom Soo much. she acts just like my mom. ooo mother's same same ooo

Tinaaddai mentioned:

5crates paaa hahahahhaahahah dis woman has made my nyt awesome

Hachpotch added:

Masa keep quiet do you know what mine did she took my money without my notice and bought kebab and gave me some too she said the money is finished.

Watch the video below:

Source: YEN.com.gh