Amidst a culture where people often inflate the value of their attire to appear more affluent, a young Ghanaian lady featured in a TikTok video by Duppyluffa is winning hearts across social media for her refreshing honesty.

The girl proudly disclosed that her dress cost only GH¢10 and was purchased from Kantamanto, a famous thrift market in Ghana's capital, Accra.

She further revealed that her ring, wristband, and even the handbag she was holding weren't acquired through luxury shopping but were thrifted items.

A pretty Ghanaian girl with brutal honesty Photo credit: @duppyluffa

Source: TikTok

This candid revelation resonated with viewers, and the video quickly gained viral attention.

The young lady's straightforward approach to fashion and her genuine embrace of thrifted items are a refreshing counter-narrative to the often ostentatious displays of wealth on social media.

How Ghanaians are reacting to the video of the lady with GH¢10 dress

Her humility and authenticity have endeared her to many who appreciate her down-to-earth attitude and transparent style choices, making her a relatable figure in fashion and social media.

Check out some of their comments on the post by Duppyluffa below:

skinnie41 said:

The two ladies are being real they confidently say their mind

Jux_ Eve mentioned:

The lady in black is just real

Evans stated:

See everyone hailing the kanta girls poverty should never locate me sha

Watch the video below:

Source: YEN.com.gh