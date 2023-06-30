When a man suffers a heartbreak, he often speaks about it with his friends and other relations

Often it is not expected that the boy will tell his mother about what happened and how he is feeling

However, this boy attempted to tell his mother about his heartbreak, but the mother laughed at him

A Ghanaian man got his mother to laugh out loud when he told her a girl he had been giving money to has broken his heart.

In the video, @mightyoseiasibey captured the moment he narrated the ordeal to his mother and her reaction.

@mightyoseiasibey said, “Maa, listen to me because there is an issue at hand. There is this girl I like. I have been spending money on her, not knowing she had another boyfriend.”

Even before he could finish telling his mother about the heartbreak, @mightyoseiasibey’s mother burst out laughing to the point where she choked and started coughing. He captioned the video as:

“Not her giving me the bombastic side eye and laugh when I’m telling her my heartbreak story.”

Watch the video below:

Comments on the video

There have been several reactions to the video. As at the time of publishing, the TikTok video had close to 1000 comments and almost 50,000 likes.

Below are some of the reactions:

Hag said:

I think u made her have flashbacks when she was doing some

@AHENKANmaame commented:

Ur mum support the lady aswear

@misschoco said:

Is the way she just started laughing for me

@princessamissah indicated:

She has remembered when she asked for small cash

@Kafui Danku said:

I love this mummy. She knows it's normal

@Ewurama Tracy commented:

She didn’t even wait for you to finish this is me when I grow up

