Victor Agboga is a Nigerian man who has shared his journey from Nigeria to the London School of Economics and Political Science

In his short video where he showed the ID cards of tertiary institutions he had been to, it showed that Victor started from IMO State University, Owerri

His caption showed that he used to hawk plantain and would hide so his classmates do not see him selling on the streets of Lagos

A young man called Victor Agboga has taken to social media to share how he started teaching and researching at the London School of Economics and Political Science.

Victor said he used to sell plantain on the streets of Lagos just to make ends meet. He hid from his classmates when he was hawking plantain so they would not know that was what he did.

In a post on Twitter (now X), he said after going through all those struggles, he was assuming the position of LSE fellow at LSE Government; A world-leading centre for study and research in politics and government.

Before this position, Victor had worked as a lecturer and researcher at the London School of Economics and Political Science.

This is not the first time Victor has been in the news. In 2021 he stunned the internet with his story of academic success in the United Kingdom.

Victor revealed on LinkedIn at the time that he almost missed out on his first scholarship because he couldn't afford the flight costs. He overcame the obstacle and is now offering assistance to other students having the same problem.

@folaeclipse

Congrats Victor. All the best for the New position

@UgochukwuCFR

Congratulations, keep inspiring your generation, and the ones after.

@LanreShaper

Aspirational stuff! Well done for all your strides brother.

@obedbyamukama1

You deserve this Victor. You have really put a lot of effort in this journey. Wishing you all the best in your new life chapter

@alvaniyumame

Congratulations sir.. Proud to see my fellow imsu star doing great stuff. Best wishes.

@OgbogoPaul

The idea that humble beginnings are the foundation for a prosperous future is a testament to hard work, patience, and the unwavering support of a higher power. Here's to the promising success that lies ahead! Shame and self pity has no place here!!

@Rheinquist

Congratulations Victor. You deserve every bit of the success coming your way for your selflessness.

