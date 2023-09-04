A video of students of AAMUSTED embarking on a procession has gone viral

The students who acted like fetish priests were seen wearing traditional smock and making scary gestures as they embarked on the procession

Netizens who saw the video were stunned by the footage, with some calling for processions in that university to be scrapped

News of the demise of Prosper Owusu, a third-year student of Akenten Appiah-Menka University of Skills Training and Entrepreneurial Development (AAMUSTED), has sent shockwaves across the length and breadth of the country.

The 23-year-old was hospitalized after he suffered severe burns during a procession he partook in on August 25, 2023.

Video of students during procession trends Photo credit:@dons_aamusted/TikTok

Source: TikTok

A video that has gone viral and was shared on the TikTok page of @dons_aamusted a day after the sad incident occurred has got people talking.

The 6-minute 13-second video chronicles happenings that ensued during the said procession, where some residents of Opoku Ware Hall were captured singing moral songs on the night.

Dressed like fetish priests, the students displayed some antics and made scary gestures as they marched on the school streets, wearing masks with others holding pots and animal tails.

The netizens who saw the video have questioned the relevance of such activities, with many calling for the procession in that university to be cancelled.

At the time of writing the video, the video had gathered over 2000 and 200 comments.

Watch the video

Ghanaians who reacted to the video

Netizens who reacted to the video were astonished by what they saw with many calling for procession to be cancelled in that university.

Aj babe commented:

And the school tolerated this?

Mondy

All this are done in University

Akweley & Akorkor indicated:

Am even scared of watching it mpo

barima-twum eugene reacted:

Inasmuch as this is a norm in the university, please let all be careful when participating. Because of this we’ve lost a precious soulArrested RIP

Asiedua replied:

I’m not sure they’ll allow KNUST students to start this morale thing

Video of Prosper Owusu singing gospel song

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a video of Prosper Owusu singing gospel has emerged.

The clip captured the deceased, said to be the chief priest of the Opoku Ware II Hall, executing his traditional duties as he sang praise songs.

He was filmed in traditional regalia while singing popular Ghanaian praise songs with an audience.

Source: YEN.com.gh