A young man's impressive physical transformation has left many netizens in awe

This comes after he shared photos of his time in Ghana where he was hustling to make a living and his current state now that he lives abroad

Social media users who reacted to the video have expressed delight over how far the young man has come

A young man has inspired people who think that all hope is lost after he shared throwback photos of his time in Ghana and now that he lives abroad.

A TikTok video which has since gone viral first showed a series of photos of the young man during his time in Ghana, where he was seen working at a construction site as a mason.

Man shares throwbacks of his time in Ghana and abroad

Source: TikTok

The other photos also showed him working as a street hawker selling sachet water and drinks.

The moral of the story is however in the second set of photos, which depicted how the man's journey abroad had transformed him massively.

Unlike the first set of photos which showed the young man looking visibly dejected and fed up, the massive physical transformation in the second set of photos was telling as he looked happy and fresh judging by his skin and the dresses he wore.

At the time of writing the report, the video had gathered over 31,000 likes and 1500 comments.

Watch the video below:

Ghanaians react to the physical transformation of the man

Social media users who thronged the comment section of the video remarked that they had been inspired by the young man.

Belle lady replied:

trust the process u will make it

EfyaNhyiraSikapa_1 added:

i tap into your blessings bro

Phirewolf added:

Awwww God has done it again oooooooooo o I love you

IZZY

Hmmm bro Ghana de333 I don’t know if u left p3 u started changing adwuma bonee nkoaaaaa

