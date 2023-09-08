A video of some enthused Ghanaian supporters showering praises on the mother of Alidu Seidu has gone viral

The supporters commended the mother of the player for allowing her son to pursue his dream of becoming a footballer

Netizens who saw the video commended the player for his solid performance against the Central African Republic

It was a proud moment for the mother of Alidu Seidu as she watched her son play against the Central African Republic at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.

The performance of the 23-year-old defender, who plays his club football for Clermont Foot 63 in France, did not go unnoticed by the supporters who thronged the stadium in their numbers to cheer the Black Stars on to victory.

A video that has since gone viral and was sighted by YEN.com.gh on TikTok showed the beautiful moment where some Ghanaian supporters were spotted praising the mother of the player, apparently as the game was nearing full-time

In a show of appreciation, the supporters commended the visibly excited elderly woman for allowing her son to pursue his dream as a footballer.

Although she did not utter a word, the broad smile on her face made it evident that she was pleased by the kind words from the excited fans.

The 22-second video, captioned "Mma Alidu the happiest woman on earth and in Ghana at the moment. I’m just happy for her," had gathered over 70,000 likes and 100 comments at the time of writing this report.

Watch the video below:

Netizens praise Alidu Seidu for his performance against CAR

Ghanaians who thronged the comment section of the video were full of praise for the young defender.

Cannington stated:

The way he says mma Alidu weakens me Koraa

Ami stated:

May we all make our mothers proud one day

Big Cole indicated:

The son just made her moma proud look at the smile on her face the woman is adorable

Kofi storm commented:

The hype is real

Lady weeps after meeting Kudus

Earlier YEN.com.gh reported that a beautiful Ghanaian lady is trending online in an emotional video as she went against all odds to take a photo with her idol, Mohammed Kudus.

The 23-year-old Black Stars player humbly posed with the gorgeous lady who couldn't stop crying in the viral video.

