GHA Vs CAR: Video Of Supporters Praising Mother Of Alidu Seidu At The Stadium Trends, Her Reaction Evokes Joy
- A video of some enthused Ghanaian supporters showering praises on the mother of Alidu Seidu has gone viral
- The supporters commended the mother of the player for allowing her son to pursue his dream of becoming a footballer
- Netizens who saw the video commended the player for his solid performance against the Central African Republic
It was a proud moment for the mother of Alidu Seidu as she watched her son play against the Central African Republic at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.
The performance of the 23-year-old defender, who plays his club football for Clermont Foot 63 in France, did not go unnoticed by the supporters who thronged the stadium in their numbers to cheer the Black Stars on to victory.
A video that has since gone viral and was sighted by YEN.com.gh on TikTok showed the beautiful moment where some Ghanaian supporters were spotted praising the mother of the player, apparently as the game was nearing full-time
In a show of appreciation, the supporters commended the visibly excited elderly woman for allowing her son to pursue his dream as a footballer.
Although she did not utter a word, the broad smile on her face made it evident that she was pleased by the kind words from the excited fans.
The 22-second video, captioned "Mma Alidu the happiest woman on earth and in Ghana at the moment. I’m just happy for her," had gathered over 70,000 likes and 100 comments at the time of writing this report.
Watch the video below:
Netizens praise Alidu Seidu for his performance against CAR
Ghanaians who thronged the comment section of the video were full of praise for the young defender.
Cannington stated:
The way he says mma Alidu weakens me Koraa
Ami stated:
May we all make our mothers proud one day
Big Cole indicated:
The son just made her moma proud look at the smile on her face the woman is adorable
Kofi storm commented:
The hype is real
Source: YEN.com.gh