A lady was overwhelmed with emotions when she met Black Stars player Mohammed Kudus

She broke through the arms of the Ghana Police Service to meet her idol and continued to cry while they took a picture

Many stated that she ruined the picture, while others joked that her husband would be unhappy with her actions

A beautiful lady cried heavily when she met Black Stars player Mohammed Kudus at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium on September 7, 2023.

Mohammed Kudus and a fan at Baba Yara Sports Stadium. Image Credit: @tv3_ghana

Source: Instagram

Lady in tears as she meets Mohammed Kudus

A gorgeous lady was overwhelmed with emotions when she met Ghanaian professional footballer Mohammed Kudus.

The incident happened after the game between Ghana and Central African Republic at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium, resulting in a 2-1 win for Ghana to qualify for the 2024 African Cup of Nations (AFCON).

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

In the video, the brave lady overpowered security and the Ghana Police Service surrounding the Black Stars bus in the hopes of meeting her crush, Kudus.

Despite the Police holding her, she shouted Kudus' name and ran to him. She hugged him and gave her smartphone to someone standing by to take a picture of her and the newly signed West Ham player.

The staunch fan could not hold back her tears when she met him, she continued to cry, which got many people saying she ruined the picture.

Below is a video of a lady meeting Mohammed Kudus after the Ghana versus Central African Republic game.

Ghanaians react to the video of a lady crying when she met Mohammed Kudus

Many people talked about her husband in the comment section. They were of the view that her husband might delete the picture or scold her for how she behaved around Mohammed Kudus.

official_stehh said:

I really want to see how that picture came out

darlington2023a said:

Her Husband go delete am peeeeeee

shelter_blaze said:

Ur husband dey house dey wait u

maame4serwaah said:

This lady is very good at distance relationships ✌️

baaba_essandoh said:

Ay3 Asem o! emotional girl you’ve spoilt the picture with your Idol

hannahhboakye said:

I will act the same way the day I 'll meet Jesus in heaven

afakyemawusi said:

This crying will spoil the picture oooo amelia

Black Stars given a hero's welcome in Kumasi

YEN.com.gh reported that the Black Stars were given a hero's welcome when they arrived at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi as they prepared for their game between Central African Republic.

Fans were seen shouting the players' names and waving the Ghana flag in the air as they mobbed the Black Stars bus.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh