CAR fans were captured throwing water bottles at Black Stars players as they jubilated after qualifying for the 2024 AFCON

This comes after the Balck Stars eliminated them after a 2-1 win on September 7, 2023, at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium

Many Ghanaians were unhappy with their actions as they shared their views online

A video of fans who watched the game between Ghana and Central African Republic at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium throwing water bottles at the Black Stars players has surfaced online.

Kudus, Nuamah and other Black Stars players jubilating after beating the Central African Republic. Image Credit: @MTBGhana

Source: Twitter

Fans throw bottles of water on Black Stars players

The video was captured after Ernest Nuamah scored a second goal after an assist from Antoine Semenyo during the second half of the game between Central African Republic on September 7, 2023.

The game resulted in a 2-1 win for Ghana, making the nation's senior national team qualify for the 2024 African Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Côte d'Ivoire.

While celebrating their win, fans threw water bottles at Ernest Nuamah, Mohammed Kudus, and other Black Stars players.

Some social media fans hinted that it was the CAR fans since they failed to qualify for the 2024 AFCON after losing the game.

Ghana topped Group E with 12 points, followed by Angola with 9 points. Unfortunately, CAR and Madagascar failed to qualify since they appeared at the bottom of the group with 7 and 3 points, respectively.

Below is a video of fans throwing water bottles at some Black Stars players after the game between Ghana and the Central African Republic.

Ghanaians react to a video of fans throwing bottles of water at Black Stars players

Many people on social media wondered what the intention of the CAR fans was as they threw the bottles of water at the Black Stars players.

Others did not condone the behaviour of the fans and stated that it was unacceptable.

Below are some of the reactions from Ghanaians:

@yaw_benson1 said:

But why squad dey throw the water bottles.. Ohhh ‍♂️‍♂️‍♂️ squad messop oo

@kofi_longus said:

But why dem dey throw bottles. Some Ghanaians can be so foolish at times ah

@El_SAG7 said:

This abysmal performance and u are happy! Up your game well

@A_Sirebour said:

Ah! Why dem dey fly bottles?

Source: YEN.com.gh