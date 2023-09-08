West Ham United celebrated their newly signed player Mohammed Kudus after scoring a goal that contributed to Ghana securing a spot in the 2024 AFCON

They shared a photo of the talented footballer and wrote a touching caption

Many people took to the comment section to hail Kudus, while others advised West Ham United not to bench him since he is a star player

West Ham United, the new club of Ghanaian footballer Mohammed Kudus, congratulated the player for aiding the Black Stars in securing a spot in the 2024 African Cup of Nations (AFCON).

Mohammed Kudus and Ernest Nuamah in Kumasi at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium. Image Credit: @blackstarsofghana_ @WestHam

Source: Instagram

West Ham United celebrated Mohammed Kudus' goal

The official social media accounts of West Ham United celebrated their newly signed player, Mohammed Kudus.

This comes after the talented footballer scored a goal in the first half during a neck-to-neck game between Ghana and Central African Republic.

The game ended in a 2-1 win for the Black Stars of Ghana, therefore securing a spot in the 2024 AFCON in Côte d'Ivoire.

They shared a photo of Mohammed Kudus and wrote the following touching caption:

Kudus fires the Black Stars to victory

West Ham celebrated Kudus with a post on their Twitter page.

West Ham celebrated Kudus with a post on their Instagram page.

Ghanaians react as West Ham celebrates Kudus on social media

Many Ghanaians took to the comment section to advise West Ham United not to put Mohammed Kudus on the bench since he is a talented footballer.

rich.aces said:

The Black Stars fires Kudus to victory

xzibit_gh_45 said:

Our super star is on fire

son_off_burniton_ said:

Kudus Deserves to Start. Not Bench Player

@Dela_fishbone said:

U guys should protect him. Top talent

@dwamsss said:

Your PR game really dey ground. Ajax would have milked this victory.

@_ameen___ said:

He better be a starter from now on, u hear?

Lady cries heavily as she meets Mohammed Kudus

YEN.com.gh reported that a lady was overwhelmed with emotions when she met Black Stars footballer Mohammed Kudus.

She wept uncontrollably when she gave her smartphone to a bystander to take a picture of her and the newly signed West Ham player.

Source: YEN.com.gh