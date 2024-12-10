Nigel Gaisie could not hide his joy after Faustina Elikplim Akurugu emerged as the new Member of Parliament for Dome Kwabenya constituency

He posted a video showing the moment he prophesied that the NDC big wig was going to win the parliamentary elections

Netizens who took to the comment section of the post have celebrated Nigel Gaisie on his accurate prophesy

It has now emerged that Prophet Nigel Gaisie, the founder and leader of Prophetic Hill Chapel, foresaw the victory of Faustina Elikplim Akurugu in the Dome Kwabenya parliamentary race.

This comes after the outspoken man of God took to Facebook, where he posted a video showing the moment he prophesied to Faustina Elikplim Akurugu during a church service.

Nigel Gaisie celebrates as Faustina Elikplim gets elected as Dome Kwabenya MP Photo credit: @Nigel Gaisie/Facebook

He also congratulated the elected member of parliament, adding that Faustina Elikplim Akurugu's victory should be a signal to everyone not to joke with the word of prophecy.

"Press-Play.....The Newly Elected M.P...Of Dome-Kwabenya Hon.Elikprim* Akurugu....God bless you,may the Lord honor us all*N.B...Don't ever underestimate prayers and spot on prophecies", his post read

At the time of writing the report, the video had raked in over 200 likes and 30 comments.

Watch the video below:

Ghanaians celebrate Nigel Gaisie

Social media users who commented on the post celebrated Nigel Gaisie for prophesying about Madam Faustina Elikplim Akurugu's victory.

Obaa Dakwa Missah commented:

"My sister didn’t eat the whole week because she was afraid the NDC will lose and her prophet will be in trouble. I was even surprised."

Robert Hard-Bonzy reacted:

"It doesn't matter how haters describe you, you are a true prophet. I met you personally and interacted with you. You are heavily annointed, a simple and humble man. I love you."

Abigail Williams added:

"I was not surprised, papa is called by God not by not . Thank the God of the house for making it to come to pass."

Akufo-Addo invites John Mahama to Jubilee House

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that President Akufo-Addo had invited President-elect John Dramani Mahama to the Jubilee House.

This comes after Akufo-Addo called John Mahama to congratulate him on his victory in the 2024 presidential elections.

The president also commended the Electoral Commission and the Ghanaian people for a successful election.

Source: YEN.com.gh