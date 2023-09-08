A video of Code Micky given his assesment of Ghana's game against Central African Republic has gone viral

The social media personality stated that Semenyo played his hearts out for the Black Stars

Netizens who saw the video agreed with Code Micky on his view points about the game

Popular Ghanaian social media personality, Code Micky has commended Antoine Semenyo for his gallant performance against the Central African Republic in Ghana's final AFCON qualifying match.

Sharing his thought on Thursday's game at the Baba Yara Staidum, Code Micky commended the 23-year old AFC Bournemouth striker for creating the winning goal.

Delving into details on that second goal, the young man revealed that Semenyo put the team's interest above his personal interest, adding that many strikers would have opted to go for personal glory yet he laid off the pass for Ernest Nuamah to slot it home.

He believes that currently Semenyo has showed more determination and will to give off his best for the Black Stars, something that Inaki Williams has not done so far.

At the time of writing the report, the video had gathered over 14000 likes and 300 comments.

Watch the video

Ghanaians agree with Code Micky

Netizens who thronged the comment section of the video agreed with Code Micky about his assesment of Semenyo.

No love stated:

I don't know if the coach hates semenyo because you can't put one of our best player s on the bench like that

reacted:

Semenyo on the high way

SnrManGuda343 said:

I was waiting for you after this game and finally u did it

Gharbby Osriel indicated:

You Dey talk my mind…we no go come again

Bangar Lee commented:

U de3 ,the way you speak alone, Bro you are too good I love the technical eye side

Lady weeps bitterly upon seeing Kudus

YEN.com.gh reported that a beautiful Ghanaian lady grabbed headlines as she went against all odds to take a photo with her idol, Mohammed Kudus.

The young Muslim lady looked stunning in a puff-sleeved African print top and matching long skirt while weeping as the bodyguards tried to hold her from taking a photo with the West Ham player.

