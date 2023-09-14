A video of a young man's trip from Ghana to Canada has many people gushing

The young man filmed his preparations and subsequent trip from Ghana to the North American country

He also encouraged and prayed for people who have hopes of travelling abroad

A handsome young Ghanaian man has left many people feeling motivated after he announced his departure from the country.

Taking to TikTok, the young man @blackmoremanchester gave his followers a glimpse of how the preparation and subsequent trip went as he documented key moments of it.

Man relocates to Canada Photo credit:@blackmoremanchester/TikTok

Source: TikTok

The 56-second video first showed the moment he visited a barbering saloon in Ghana to get a nice haircut.

The clip then showed his emotional farewell to a relative who accompanied him to the airport.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Regarding the trip, the plane made a transit at Casablanca in Morocco, after which it continued to its final destination, Montreal, Canada.

The young man who looked excited gave his followers a feel of what flying business class looks like as he showed the moment he was having a meal on the plane.

The video, which had gathered over 1700 likes at the time of writing the report, was captioned:

"Fly business with me. May Jehovah answer your prayers by the end of the year. It is going to be your turn very soon"

Watch the video below

Student warns prospective travellers against middlemen

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian man living in Canada had advised prospective travellers with plans to travel abroad to avoid the services of middlemen or agents.

He revealed that it was easy to process his visa without the help of agents, often known as 'connection men'.

"I did everything myself since I was coming in as a student. All I had to do was to pay my visa application fee and medical request form. That process didn't cost me more than ¢7000," he said.

Student deported from Canada to Ghana

Also, another Ghanaian student who had travelled to Canada to continue his education has been sent back to Ghana because he did not have his login details.

Prince Kojo Tawiah, in a YouTube video, said the student did not know his school's information because the agent who helped him did not provide the details.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh